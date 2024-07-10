956 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PHINIA by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PHINIA by 29,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Stock Up 1.5 %

PHIN opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. PHINIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

