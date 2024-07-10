Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.5 %

IBTX opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBTX

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.