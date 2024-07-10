298 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 28.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 92.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 57,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average of $119.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

