Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,837 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 228.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $28.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

