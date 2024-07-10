Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 272 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,390,000 after purchasing an additional 105,026 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.59.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $156.79 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $178.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.