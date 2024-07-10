Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,685,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,963,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,924,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after buying an additional 200,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after buying an additional 142,551 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

