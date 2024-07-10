US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
NYSE:USFD opened at $50.06 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
