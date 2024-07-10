Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $134.37

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after buying an additional 2,163,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.