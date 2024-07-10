Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

