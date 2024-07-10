Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,152,000 after buying an additional 5,087,927 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175,751 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,591,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

