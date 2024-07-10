Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Trading 19.1% Higher

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) rose 19.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 32,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 21,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,172.84%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.