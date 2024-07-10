Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. 3,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

