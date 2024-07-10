Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 37,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 279,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 million, a PE ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellicheck news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $97,781.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,904 shares in the company, valued at $959,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

