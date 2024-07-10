Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Trading Down 0.3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. 2,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

