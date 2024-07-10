Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.78. 8,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.
Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.01.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.