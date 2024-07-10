Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40. 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Company Profile

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

