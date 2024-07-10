Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Trading Up 0.4%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $413.70 and last traded at $410.52. 2,989,731 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $409.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus raised shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.85 and its 200-day moving average is $399.56.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at $877,797,408.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,663,649 shares of company stock valued at $242,443,454 over the last 90 days.

About Berkshire Hathaway

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.