The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,574,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $4,297,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 180,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.