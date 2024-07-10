C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Financial Review

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and C3is, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pangaea Logistics Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.27%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than C3is.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

60.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and C3is’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $499.27 million 0.69 $26.32 million $0.76 9.68 C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million $30.11 0.04

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 7.04% 8.86% 4.61% C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33%

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats C3is on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company's ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. It owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

