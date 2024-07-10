Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) were up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 2,212,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 528,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Kineta Trading Up 15.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kineta, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kineta Company Profile

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

