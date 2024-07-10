Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.83. 3,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

