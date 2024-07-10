Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. 50,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 40,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

