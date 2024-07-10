ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Trading 1.7% Higher

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 428,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 736,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $159.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 5.12.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

In related news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 546,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,218.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Articles

