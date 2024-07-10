TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Stock Price Down 8.9%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 287,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 306,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.
TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.03 million for the quarter.
TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
