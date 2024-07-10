Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 2,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

