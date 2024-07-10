Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Shares Down 0.8%

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 31,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 47,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $328.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive U.S. Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About Strive U.S. Energy ETF

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

