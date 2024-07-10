bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 347,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 146,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.99.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.34% and a negative net margin of 171.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.