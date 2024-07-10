bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 347,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 146,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.99.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.34% and a negative net margin of 171.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.