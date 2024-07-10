Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Shares Up 0.7%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 1,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 36,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. It primarily explores for copper. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Cactus Mine Project located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

