ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Trading Down 2.4%

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.70. 7,737,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,417,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $3,856,000.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

