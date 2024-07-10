Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 386,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,579,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The firm has a market cap of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
