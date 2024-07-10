Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 386,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,579,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a market cap of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senti Biosciences stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI Free Report ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 4.42% of Senti Biosciences worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

