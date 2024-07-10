Evercore ISI Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $207.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.62. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,098,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,778,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,690,000 after buying an additional 341,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

