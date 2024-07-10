Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.82 and last traded at C$40.75. 4,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average session volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.13.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.07.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.4602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

