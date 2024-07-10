Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

