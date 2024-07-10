Evercore ISI Increases agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $7.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in agilon health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

