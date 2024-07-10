Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 315,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 110,664 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,396 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,765,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

