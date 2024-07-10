uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Trading Up 76.5 %

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 667.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in uniQure by 66.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 390,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.