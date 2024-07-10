uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.
uniQure Trading Up 76.5 %
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of uniQure
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 667.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in uniQure by 66.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 390,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
