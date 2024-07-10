PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEP. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.13.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.