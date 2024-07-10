Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Navient has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Navient by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 1,762.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

