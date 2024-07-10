The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price to $7.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.44.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.