Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EWTX. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.14. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $69,626.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,252.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $69,626.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,252.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

