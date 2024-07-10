Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

Get Morphic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morphic

Morphic Price Performance

MORF stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after buying an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 63,634 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 115,975 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.