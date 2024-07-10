Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,497.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,914.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,977.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,820.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,648.41. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 10.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Booking by 21.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

