BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOKF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.90.

BOK Financial stock opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

