Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,200 shares of company stock worth $18,219,660. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 769,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,834,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 469,947 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

