Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCRB

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,514 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 181,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.