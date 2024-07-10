Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $7.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 152,309 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9,958.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.