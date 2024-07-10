Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $42.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

