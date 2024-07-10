ESCO Technologies’ (ESE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $125.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE:ESE opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,178.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
