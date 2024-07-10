Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $40.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded FB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FBK

FB Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.