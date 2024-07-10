Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 195,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

